GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: The Remaster Listed In Asia

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been listed by South Korea’s rating system, which seems to confirm rumors of a remaster of the trilogy.

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City have already been brought together in a trilogy, but in their original versions. The particularity of this Definitive Edition is that it would be remastered versions. Good news for three cult games, but which date from 2001, 2002 and 2003 (American releases). Note that the fact that the game is listed on the Korean classification system is added to many Take Two Interactive maneuvers to remove mods, which one might assume in competition with these hypothetical future remasters. Obviously, they are less and less hypothetical …





According to the often well-informed Nibel, the console versions of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released this year, and the PC and mobile versions in 2022.

To read also