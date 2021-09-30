Guest: Ed Sheeran is back in Daily! – Day-to-day

Ed Sheeran signs his comeback with “=”, his new album available on October 29th. In the meantime, he chose Daily to talk about his new titles, his tour of upcoming stadiums and his new home life. A lot has happened since Ed Sheeran’s last appearance in Daily. In 2017, the British artist was already among the most famous musicians of his generation and of pop. Five years later, as he turns 30 and 10 years of career, Ed Sheeran has never been more popular. 50 million albums sold, 72 billion (!) Streams, 34 million Instagram followers and the highest grossing tour in history, that’s Ed Sheeran. With each new title, it is the excitement among the fans. It’s very simple, only Ed Sheeran seems to be able to surpass Ed Sheeran: after having broken all records with “Bad Habits” last June, the singer has just smashed his own record with “Shivers”, one of the first singles of his new album, “=”. An album that Ed Sheeran will present to his fans during a major European stadium tour, starting April 23. In the meantime, Ed Sheeran is on the set of Daily.