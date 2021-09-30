Gungrave GORE: finally gameplay in a violent and ultra-nag trailer

It’s been a while since Gungrave GORE was announced and we haven’t had the opportunity to see much of it: it’s now done.

The first traces of Gungrave GORE date back to 2018 anyway: it was during the TGS of that year that we learned of the return of the famous franchise, taken from the Japanese anime Gungrave. Several video games had already seen the light of day in the early 2000s on PlayStation 2, which is sure to awaken some sweet memories for some: the comeback of our mafioso, named Brandon Heat and returned from the dead, has just taken shape with a long version trailer.

Blood and style

It is indeed the trailer in CGI already broadcast during the Future Game Show this summer, with this time … real gameplay clips at the end! The opportunity, finally, to see what this production of the Korean studio IGGYMOB has in the belly. It will always be a totally explosive action game brutally mixing third person shooters and close quarters combat, Grave with a pair of formidable pistols but also a huge grave as a bladed weapon (with some integrated surprises). It’s rough, stripped of the effects of particles and, we hope, rather enjoyable.





Halfway between TPS and beat them all, Gungrave GORE is expected to hit PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One in 2022.