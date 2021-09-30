Health. Study finds humans could (in theory) live forever

Do you dream of being immortal? Okay, that’s not for now. But we now know that humans theoretically have no expiration date. This is a study published Wednesday in The Royal Society Open Science journal which indicates that no age limit for human existence has been found.

The researchers collected data from French and Italian supercentenarians. They came to the conclusion that it is very unlikely that there is an unattainable limit below 130 years. Their results “suggest that a physical limit to the lifespan of humans is so high that it is very unlikely to be approached.”

A tiny chance of turning 130

To simplify things, the director of the study and professor of statistics at the Federal Polytechnic of Lausanne, Anthony Davison, used a metaphor to explain this concept to AFP: “Beyond 110 years, one can considering living another year is almost like flipping a coin. If it is tails, you live until your next birthday, and if not, you will die in the next year. “