Health. Study finds humans could (in theory) live forever

Do you dream of being immortal? Okay, that’s not for now. But we now know that humans theoretically have no expiration date. This is a study published Wednesday in The Royal Society Open Science journal which indicates that no age limit for human existence has been found.
The researchers collected data from French and Italian supercentenarians. They came to the conclusion that it is very unlikely that there is an unattainable limit below 130 years. Their results “suggest that a physical limit to the lifespan of humans is so high that it is very unlikely to be approached.”
A tiny chance of turning 130
To simplify things, the director of the study and professor of statistics at the Federal Polytechnic of Lausanne, Anthony Davison, used a metaphor to explain this concept to AFP: “Beyond 110 years, one can considering living another year is almost like flipping a coin. If it is tails, you live until your next birthday, and if not, you will die in the next year. “
At this rate, even a person who has already turned 110 has barely a one in a million chance of living to their 130th year. As more and more people live beyond the age of 110, Anthony Davison believes that over the next century, we should see people turn 130.
“But unless there are major medical and social advances, it is very unlikely that we will see much older ages,” he says.
For the moment, the record is held by the French Jeanne Calment, who lived to be 122 years old, before dying in 1997. Currently, the oldest of the planet is the Japanese Kane Tanaka, who celebrated her 118th birthday this year .