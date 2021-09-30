Health: the flu vaccine and the one against Covid-19 are compatible

The flu vaccine campaign begins. Can we get vaccinated at the same time as for Covid-19? The doctor and journalist Damien Mascret sheds light on the tray of 8 p.m., Tuesday September 28.

The flu vaccine campaign begins. Unlike last year, another vaccine is making the news this time: the one against Covid-19. Can we do both at the same time, however? Yes ! “It is interesting for several reasons, first of all because it is effective“, says doctor and journalist Damien Mascret, present Tuesday, September 28 on the set of the 20 Hours newspaper.







Indeed, current studies are encouraging. “We saw in an English study, which has not yet been published, that we maintained very good efficacy both against the Covid and against the flu“, reports Damien Mascret. Good news therefore for those who are concerned, d‘more so, that according to the doctor, “both vaccines are well tolerant“.