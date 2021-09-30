Heavy condemnation for a former Calabrian mayor, figure of the reception of migrants

The former mayor of Riace in Calabria (south), Domenico Lucano – a time an emblematic figure of the reception and integration of migrants in Italy – was sentenced Thursday to more than 13 years in prison at first instance. Close to the left, Domenico Lucano, who had welcomed migrants since the 2000s in his depopulated village in Calabria (south), with the aim of reviving development and jobs, was arrested in the fall of 2018 and placed under house arrest .

The details of Thursday’s conviction announced by the Locri court to the press have not yet been released. But Mr. Lucano was accused in particular of having organized marriages of convenience in order to help women refused asylum rights to stay in Italy. He was also accused of having dispensed with a call for tenders to assign the management of garbage in his village of 1,800 inhabitants to cooperatives linked to migrants. The commune of Riace had been financed for years by European and Italian funds. According to Italian media, Domenico Lucano was ordered to return 500,000 euros in European funding.





The prosecutor had asked for nearly 8 years in prison for the former city councilor, who said he was stunned by his much more severe sentence announced Thursday. “I expected to be acquitted. I’ll be forever marked by deeds that I didn’t do», He reacted. His lawyers announced that they will appeal this judgment at first instance, stressing that the former mayor did not derive any pecuniary advantage in this case. Distinguished in 2010 as third “best mayor in the world», Cited among the 100 most influential personalities by Fortune magazine in 2016, Lucano had inspired a docu-fiction by Wim Wenders and a TV movie.