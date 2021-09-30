here is the sad fate of our planet for the year 2500

Ecology and the environment have now become primary concerns for international bodies. The UN had also warned: “the world is currently on a catastrophic path” in regards to global warming. Since the Paris Agreement, countries have therefore been invited to monitor and control the factors responsible for this warming.

Insufficient efforts?

Although many organizations are interested in the fate of the planet, it seems a bit late to save it sustainably. The objective is then to preserve the Earth as long as possible. In this sense, global warming has been set at less than 2 ° C for the year 2100 (1.5 ideally).

Even like this, it will be necessary to reckon with an increasing number of natural disasters in the centuries to come. Indeed, heatwaves, storms and other floods will be more and more present in our daily life, which will inevitably generate changes in our way of life.

Based on these claims, several scientists have looked at the question of the sustainability of our planet over time and tried to make the most distant estimates possible. This brought these researchers from different fields and universities (Oxford, Montreal, Leeds) until 2500.





What’s new under the sun?

The scenarios established by this conglomerate of scientists are quite pessimistic. For now, the forecasts have only allowed us to make fairly reliable estimates about the year 2100. These were already not very glorious …

However, what seems to await us in 2500 is even worse. Taking into account different factors, such as heat stress (accumulation of heat in the human body), plant distribution, and above all, the concentration of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, the researchers were able to establish three slightly different scenarios.

Our projections made it possible to model low, medium and high (greenhouse gas) mitigation scenarios (which corresponds to the objectives of the Paris Agreement).

In the most pessimistic estimates, corresponding to the “weak” and “moderate” patterns, the planet could become completely sterile in places like the Amazon. Worse yet, Earth could turn out hostile to humans in some of its currently heavily populated areas.

We have found that heat stress can reach life-threatening stages for humans in currently heavily populated tropical regions. These regions could then become completely uninhabitable.

In the last estimate, the one we should end up in in 2500, following the Paris Agreement, it won’t be much better. The study shows that the sea level would keep rising, which would lead to the disappearance of many inhabited places.