high-risk audition for Instagram in the US Senate

Facebook’s security chief Antigone Davis is expected to face a rather hostile audience Thursday, September 30, during a hearing before the US Senate Commerce Committee. Mme Davis is expected in the late afternoon, Paris time, to answer questions from elected officials about the impact of Instagram, owned by Facebook, on adolescent mental health.

In mid-September, the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles based on the results of internal studies conducted by Facebook and which showed, according to the American daily, that the company was fully aware of the negative impacts caused by its services in areas ranging from mental health to political polarization, but that it had been slow to act, mainly for fear of lowering its usage statistics.

One of the components of this series was specifically devoted to Instagram, and the negative effects that the application could have on some teenagers, and more particularly teenage girls: problems with self-image, sleep or disorders of the food.

Read also Instagram May Have Adverse Effects on Teens, Facebook Study Finds

Since this publication, which largely overlapped with the conclusions of independent studies, Facebook and Intagram have multiplied the announcements to both minimize or contradict the claims of the American daily, and to give pledges to regulators. The firm thus announced, Monday, September 27, that it was finally giving up its controversial plan to create a version of Instagram for those under 13; she also asserted that the studies consulted by the Wall Street Journal were not final, nor sufficiently broad, before finally making public Wednesday two presentations describing these studies, accompanied by comments for “Contextualize” their results.

the Wall Street Journal has, for its part, published the same day six documents, including the two presentations made public by Facebook, in support of his revelations. The set gives many additional details on the conclusions reached by researchers working for the social network. If the latter highlight – as Facebook defends since the first revelations of the American daily – the fact that the majority of users have a positive experience on Instagram, they also show that the social network encourages, even more than its competitors, comparisons social issues on physique, popularity or money, which have a very negative impact on some teenagers.





Read also Facebook Pauses Project for Kids’ Version of Instagram

The visibility of “likes” as an aggravating factor

The documents show that researchers working for Facebook took the problem seriously and identified several elements on which the social network could act to improve the situation: they identify in particular the beautification filters or the visibility of “likes” as two factors. aggravating.

France is the country where social comparisons seem the least negatively experienced by men

The presentations also reveal that, from one country to another, the situation can change greatly: for example, among five countries analyzed, France is the one where social comparisons seem to be least negatively experienced by men, while female users and Mexican users seem to place less importance on physical comparisons than in other countries. The documents also show that Instagram’s experiment of hiding the number of “likes” on a post had a measurable, albeit relatively small, effect.

Facebook studies also highlight the fact that messages published by stars are a key element of the user experience. “Almost half of the content seen by users on Instagram comes from celebrities (the accounts that are part of too 0.1% in number of subscribers)”, write the researchers. Gold, “More celebrity content on the feed correlates with more negative comparisons and less positive comparisons.”, they write.

Another document published by the Wall Street Journal suggests partnering with celebrities identified as generating more negative comparisons – the list of examples mostly includes stars popular with American teens, such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande or Selena Gomez – in order to get them to bend their minds. way to post on the social network.

These different subjects should constitute the heart of the questions put to Antigone Davis by the American senators. Co-chaired by Democrat Richard Blumenthal, very critical of Silicon Valley companies, and Republican Marsha Blackburn, Donald Trump’s backer, the committee should also devote part of the hearing to Instagram moderation practices. A recurring obsession of elected Republican officials, who have accused Facebook for several years, without proof, of “censoring” conservative voices.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Facebook accused of inaction in the face of abuses created by its applications