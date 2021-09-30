his fans are mixed (PHOTO)

This Wednesday, September 29, Loana shared her new look on Instagram. The Loft Story winner wanted to hear from her community.
Is Loana back for good? After disappearing from radar for long weeks, the reality TV star has reappeared on social networks and on television. On September 23, the winner of Loft Story was passing on the set of Cyril Hanouna to try to reconcile with his ex-best friend, Sylvie Ortega. In vain, the two women settled their accounts but the dialogue seems to have broken down. Jean-Édouard’s ex would thrive more on stage than on television sets? This summer, Loana performed at the Red Nose alongside her friend Eryl Prayer as part of the latter’s tour, the Elvis intimate tour. This Wednesday, September 29, the young woman announces that she is back in the show again: “We are going to perform. I will do the first part of Eryl where I will sing Obsession. It takes place on October 9 at Christophe Leroy’s in Saint-Tropez“, she announces. But before starting to sing, a change of look was essential for the television star.
Loana “adore” her new haircut
A new haircut for a new life? This appears to be the case for Loana, who shared her new look with her community on Instagram: “Hello my loulous I wanted to know what you thought of my new hairstyle I kiss you big kisses“, she wrote in the caption of a selfie. In story, the young woman with long and blond hair reiterates her request and asks the opinion of her fans:”I wanted to know what you think of my new hairstyle“, she says.”I adore“, continues the candidate of reality TV. So what do the fans think?
Mixed reviews
Followed by nearly 300,000 subscribers, Loana was entitled to multiple different opinions on her new haircut. So many adore the look of the young woman, many subscribers point out to her that a shorter haircut would look better on her : “You’re cute so maybe you could do yourself a very trendy short haircut that would bring you freshness and renewal”, “My beauty, let me give you some advice. Cut your hair. Refresh the hairstyle. and hydration “,” It’s always more or less the same thing. Maybe we should cut and change the color for something more natural “,” Hello yes try a shorter cut it feels good .. “, can we read in the comments. But this is not the case for all. Other fans stand up for Loana: “I think you are beautiful, stop haters. The hair can be worn long at any age and the blond looks great on him”, “I love it but the main thing is that you like it, but you like it. is fine … very pretty “, we read.