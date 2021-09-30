How Gabby Petito’s disappearance led to the discovery of a man’s body

A man’s body was discovered in Wyoming more than a month after he went missing in Houston. His family said the Gabby Petito case helped move this investigation forward.

The family of Robert “Bob” Lowery is certain, the Gabby Petito affair has helped advance research. The man’s body has just been found in Wyoming, more than a month after his disappearance. A native of Houston, Bob Lowery, 46, had gone to the Jackson Hole Valley for a trip. He was last seen in Bridger-Teton National Park, where young Gabby herself was found dead. If investigators were finally able to track down Bob Lowery, it was thanks to new information received after his story was brought up in a report on Gabby, ABC News said.

The causes of his death have not yet been revealed. “The Teton County Sheriff’s Office informed our family this afternoon that the search and rescue team have located a body that matches the description of our son, Robert Bob Lowery near the Black Canyon Trail. We are awaiting the report from the Teton County Medical Examiner, ”the Lowery family said in a statement to Click2Houston.com.





“A wonderful father, a son, a brother, a friend”

Robert “Bob” Lowery, father of a 12 year old daughter and a 15 year old son, was according to his relatives “a wonderful father, a son, a brother, a friend”. “Our family would like to thank the media and others involved in research at this difficult time,” it wrote in a statement. A GoFundMe page has been opened to help pay for the education of her two children. “The children will have the unconditional love and support of our whole family, however, following the unexpected death of their father, we want to make sure they are better prepared for their future,” it read.

Gabby Petito was found dead a few miles from where Bob was discovered. She was reported missing on September 11 by her family, ten days after her fiance, with whom she had been traveling since July through US national parks, returned home to Florida alone, with their vehicle. He has also been nowhere to be found.