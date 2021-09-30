How the Tati brand changed the way we shop

The story of an iconic French brand comes to an end. The last Tati store in France, located in the Barbès district in Paris, is closing its doors after more than seventy years of existence. It was in 1948 that Jules Ouaki, who arrived from Tunisia, opened his first self-service store at low prices. Called “Textile Diffusion”, the store located at 22 boulevard de Rochechouart, in the 18th arrondissement of Paris, was then only 50 m². It is in a second step that Jules Ouaki will open his store called “Tati” just next door, on the same boulevard. The name is chosen in homage to his mother Esther who bore the nickname of Tita: this name having already been registered, it will therefore be Tati.

The founder of the brand had many innovative ideas for the time and he quickly decided to shake up the codes of the textile sector. As the Express relates, during the post-war years, you had to ring the bell to enter shops selling clothes if you wanted to buy something. It is therefore little to say that Tati is revolutionizing the market with its wide open point of sale and its bins arranged on the sidewalks where consumers could search directly to find what they are looking for.

Another major change for the time, the prices charged by Tati are very low compared to other traders. And if some doubt it, the slogan clubbed by the sign leaves little doubt: “Tati, the lowest prices”. Discount was born. Jules Ouaki succeeds in this sleight of hand by buying back unsold products from textile producers at a very low price. Suppliers, who appreciate being offered to pay them in cash, are responding in numbers to the call. The large volumes ordered in the more traditional circuits also make it possible to lower the bill. The founder of the brand is proud of it and even declares that he wants to make his store “the poor man’s Galeries Lafayette”. The customers agree with him and he throngs in the shelves of Tati Barbès.

The closure of the historic Tati store in Barbès is announced for the end of the year, it is a whole period of popular Parisian commerce that is remembered to us.

In 1978, the Tati de Barbès store in the 18th arrondissement of Paris reached 2,800 m²

If during the post-war period it was mostly necessary to ask sellers for prices, on this point also the brand decided to change things. The prices are in fact indicated on large pink labels, in very thick blue numbers. Another important difference for the time, the Tati store offers both clothes for the whole family (men, women and children), but also several ranges each time. The offer is completed with many articles of household linen and shoes. Apart from historic department stores like Galeries Lafayette, most of the businesses were very specialized at that time.

The store on Boulevard de Rochechouart thus grew over the years, Jules Ouaki buying up the surrounding businesses one after the other. In 1978, it reached 2,800 m². The banner’s deployment continued with the opening of a second store in Paris, rue de Rennes, the scene of an attack in 1986. In the provinces, Tati stores are flourishing in Nancy, Lille, Rouen, Marseille and Lyon.

Family quarrels, hazardous diversifications and strategic mistakes

The rest of the story is less beautiful. The founder of Tati died in April 1983, without really having planned his succession and the future of his brand. In the years that followed, the five sons of Jules Ouaki engaged in a real latent war. At the start of the 90s, the Tati brand embarked on a large-scale diversification: Tati Or, Tati Mariage, Tati Optic, Tati Vacances and even Tati Bonbons stores opened their doors in France. Abroad, the openings follow one another. The brand even tries a foray into luxury, far from its usual universe.

But it is above all operating losses that Tati will reap. Weighted down by increasingly strong competition from discount brands such as Babou, then H&M and Zara, the brand was sold to the Vetur group, owner of Éram in 2004. The Tati brand, increasingly outdated, is running out of steam and no strategy is put in place by straightening the bar. In 2017, the Tati group is in default of payment.

The competitor Gifi took over the brand and saved 8 out of 10 jobs. Despite an investment of 150 million euros in 2018, Tati’s recovery is difficult. In July 2019 the ax fell: the acquiring group announced that the majority of Tati stores will switch to the Gifi brand, 13 will be closed and around thirty sold to the new KLO brand. Only the Barbès point of sale was to be kept under the Tati brand. A little over two years later, the beautiful story of an innovative brand when it was launched comes to an end. At the moment, only Tati’s website seems to still be working.

