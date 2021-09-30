“I Am Greta” activist to galvanize us – Liberation

When documentary filmmaker Nathan Grossman begins filming Greta Thunberg in the summer of 2018, caught up with a family friend who wanted to immortalize her school strike in front of the Stockholm Parliament, the young activist is still an anonymous 15-year-old high school student. Ending on his crossing of the Atlantic by sailboat to New York, I Am Greta captures the phenomenon of starisation at high speed which, in one year, propels her into a planetary muse, received by all heads of state and inspirer of historic youth movements for the climate. The film follows the young Swedish girl on the roads, opening the curtain on her family life, the dizziness of her new notoriety and her moments of doubt, in the epic mode of the fabulous fate. But the extraordinary profile of Greta Thunberg does not lend itself well to such a hagiography, this format being too smooth and tart for her, and therefore uncomfortable for us. Stubborn, worrying with lucidity and self-forgetfulness, as unlovable as the mission of planetary awakening that falls to him demands (and you, at 15, what were you doing to save the world?): Such is the radical figure, a priori ungrateful, that the film draws to an air of fanfare empowering, unfit to accommodate the disturbance sown by this tiny high school student who speaks out against the powerful, and the anguish aroused by the theme of mass extinction. We can guess that Grossman does not want to give in to the detractors who made the teenager the target of violent denigrating campaigns …