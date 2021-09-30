“I don’t want to talk about it anymore”: Babette de Rozières stung after a disturbing question about her daughter

Guest of the show “L’instant de Luxe” only broadcast on Télé Star Play, Babette de Rozières felt very embarrassed after a disturbing question about her daughter. Closer explains to you.

Babette de Rozières was stung. In the new issue of “L’instant de Luxe” broadcast only on Télé Star Play, the host did not appreciate a question asked about her daughter. “I’m going to ask you an angry question about your daughter, Valérie” first launched host Jordan. It was then that she replied: “My daughter Valérie, I don’t know if she still exists … I don’t want to know and I won’t say more!” According to Babette de Rozières, the latter made “things that are unacceptable to a parent” this is why she no longer wants to come into contact with her daughter Valérie. “Especially when a parent has taken a lifetime of life raising a child without a father. All I know is I’ve turned the page. And when I do I put the book away in the library. This book there, this chapter I burned it. It’s a lot of pain. A girl it is in the guts that it comes out and when the guts are sick you have to stop “ added Babette de Rozières.

Babette de Rozières in conflict with her daughter: what happened?

If the guest of the day refused to return to the story of her quarrel with her daughter, she however confided that it was she who had made him “a lot” of badness. “I don’t want to talk about this anymore” Babette de Rozières then concluded against a somewhat insistent Jordan. Note that if the host is angry with her daughter it is because Valérie dragged her to court for a dark case of identity theft. “Sometimes I sincerely wonder if this child is the one I brought into the world.” she wrote in her book. To turn the page, she threw everything in the fireplace. “I brought out everything I had kept from her childhood: the little drawings, the little words that she wrote to me for my birthday, the necklaces of noodles that she gave me for Mother’s Day, the photos. I gathered everything, made a small pile of it and threw it in the fireplace, then I lit the fire. (…) A volute of black smoke rose in the hearth taking away the memory of my daughter. ” she had explained.

