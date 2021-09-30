“I had an abortion twice”: after her confessions, Enora Malagré receives thousands of malicious messages

The former radio host and TV columnist settles her accounts on Instragram after a new wave of cyberstalking following her confessions about her abortions.

“I had an abortion twice.” This sentence pronounced by Enora Malagré caused an uproar. She has indeed drawn the wrath of thousands of people on social networks. On Tuesday, September 28, for the day of the right to abortion, the host spoke once again to confide in the two abortions she underwent at a younger age alongside Family Planning.

No link with his illness

In a message on his Instagram account, Enoré Malagré specifies that his two abortions did not “no link to endometriosis“, disease she is suffering from:” I re-declare that I had an abortion twice. That it was a solution at one point in my life, but not a failure. That it has nothing to do with my endometriosis and that despite my illness I do not regret anything ”.





Thousands of messages of “rare violence”

Enora’s confidences sparked a wave of hatred on social networks. However, she did not fail to react in a video: “Since this morning I have been receiving completely crazy messages where I am told that it is well done for me if I can no longer have children, that my abortions had caused my endometriosis … In short, nonsense. Abortion and endometriosis have nothing to do with it. I repeat : abortion is a fundamental right and I would like to find in these moments a little sisterhood, a little solidarity “, she gets carried away in stories.

In 2018 on the site The WTF and in April 2021 in a video for Period, Enora Malagré had already confided on the subject.