“I have gone too far … Violence does not solve anything!”

In a long video, Simon Castaldi revealed the real reasons for his departure from Marseillais vs The Rest of the World on W9.
After an argument with Tristan over his relationship with Luna Skye, Simon Castaldi made the decision to quit The Marseillais vs the rest of the world. In the episode of this Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the son of Benjamin Castaldi explained: “Even though I think I was right, I made it too personal a deal. I should have taken it more lightly. I crossed the line and I recognize myself more. I lost my temper. There are actions that cannot be done. I have to go.“
“It made me go crazy”
On Snapchat, Simon castaldi returned at length to his departure from Marseillais and the rest of the world. “I am really nervous and bloody (…) At that time, Luna and Maeva were my only two allies. Every night I see Luna who is very bad after what happened. Tristan makes her look like a liar, a crazy one! Him, he passes for the good guy, who never does anything. I wanted him to wear his c ****** s. I didn’t want to mess with him, but when he denies outright when he confesses things at night, it made me go crazy “, first explains that he is in a relationship with Adixia.
“I wanted to make everyone understand that Tristan was lying and I wanted him to assume”
Simon castaldi continues: “Luna was unhappy. She passed for a liar, that made her feel bad (…) I wanted to make everyone understand that Tristan was lying and I wanted him to assume. Luna really sounded like a crazy liar who made false stories. Even I at first thought the story was wrong, that she made up the story, but when I saw Tristan confess things at night, it pissed me off. I took this thing to heart. I might not have, but it pained me for Luna. If we’re real friends, anyone has to go to the front for their friend, I walk like that.“
“I twisted, I went crazy “
“Nobody could stand my going to the front, Bastos the first, keep on going Simon Castaldi. I think he is one of the people because of whom I left because he was the one who rekindled the fuse a lot (…) Even my pseudo ex did not defend me. I twisted, I went crazy, nobody supports my relationship with Maeva because I think that we are the only true ones 100% true and unfortunately that displeases (…) . I exploded, I went too far. These are gestures that should not be done in filming or in life. We do not come to blows. Violence does not solve anything. I was very very very very stupid, I succumbed to an easy attack which really touched me. He pressed on a point that made me very sad at the time. He did it on purpose because he has nothing but big arms and a mustache. I twisted and screwed up. I crossed the line. As I broke the rules, I left. But at least I stayed straight and true to my thoughts.“