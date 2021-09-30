“I have never shot a film for which the responsibility is so shared” – Release

Attention, misleading title: shot in July 2020 just after the first confinement, Guermantes is not yet another film adaptation of a tome of Proust’s monumental work, nor even the recording of the play that Christophe Honoré presented a dozen times later before the places of culture were closed again. But a wild film with and by part of the Comédie-Française troupe. Savage ? Truly ? In French ? Are we not a little too emphatic? Yes, if we consider that this feature film of two hours and nineteen has infiltrated inadvertently and almost without his knowledge, in the ultra busy schedule of a filmmaker-director-writer. How is it possible ? Meetings and explanations under the roof of the office without Internet, neither wi-fi, nor telephone, by Christophe Honoré, because “An office is made for working”.





The viewer has the rare feeling that Guermantes arose without premeditation. Under what circumstances did you conceive it?

He actually invited himself without being expected, and moreover first called himself the Unexpected ! We were rehearsing Guermantes, adapted from Side of Guermantes, and after three weeks, the first confinement was declared, we were each locked up at home, without any assurance that the spectacle could exist. During this period, there was a very strange moment when France Télévisions was afraid of running out of programs. Its management let Eric Ruf know [l’administrateur de la Comédie-Française] that a recording of the play would be welcome. I have r…