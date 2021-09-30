“I would have liked to have a second child with Johnny”

Sylvie and Johnny. An explosive couple who made the France of yé-yé dream. They first met in a large music hall in 1961. They lived a passion without downtime, between ruptures and reconciliations. Sylvie Vartan tells Paris Match about her memories, her loves and her regrets.

Between the incendiary rocker and the beauty from the East, it all started with love at first sight. Two stars, two destinies, two temperaments. They had the same gift in common: fame. April 12, 1965 also seals the same future: that of a united couple that brings together youth, beauty and glory. Johnny the lonely discovers a new joy: family. David was born on August 14, 1966 at the Belvédère clinic in Boulogne-Billancourt. Sylvie who dreamed of a boy had long ago chosen her first names. In the columns of Paris Match, she confides in her miscarriage, which occurred in 1974. “I would have liked to have a second child with him. Life has decided otherwise. I don’t know if that would have changed the end of our story … “

“ The music cemented our relationship then separated us

“

Little by little, their professional lives shattered their love affair which had been that of an entire country. “The music cemented our relationship and then separated us. Because we were far too often. And that neither he nor I gave up our careers in favor of our private life. We were still two strong heads, ”she admits. For love, they tried twenty years, their divorce so often announced, is finally pronounced in 1980. The muse of the sixties remained until the death of the rocker the accomplice of his tender years. “Even though we had been separated for thirty years, I knew Johnny was there. Now I miss him. ”

Find Sylvie Vartan’s interview in number 3778 of Paris Match