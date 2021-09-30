In China, censorship tightens for video game makers

The administration posed new prohibitions in the content of the games: effeminate characters, gay romances, rewriting of history, ambiguous morality or even colonialism.

It has been two months since the Chinese administration issued an authorization to market video games. This sudden freeze comes at the time of the takeover of the technological sector by Beijing and the enactment of new rules on the use of mobile games: only 3 hours of play per week for minors, ban on “streaming” games at home. under 16s …

But the Chinese government also intends to “moralize” the leisure activities of the population, by attacking television entertainment glorifying celebrities, by attacking “fan clubs“, Or by invisibilizing the stars who do not blend in with the codes of virility … According to information from the South China Morning Post, the video game sector is also affected.

The newspaper got its hands on the minutes of a meeting where video game publishers learned about the new censorship rules concerning them. It has been years since any game wishing to be marketed in China must be approved by the administration, a long, complex process, which can lead to a rejection if the content of the game does not respect certain rules (presence of corpses for example). . These specifications have just become increasingly heavier.

No homosexual romances

Video game publishers were reminded that their productions were not “simple entertainment“But a new form of art which must”reflect a number of values“. the South China Morning Post cite several red lines that should not be crossed. Among these, the presence in a game of homosexual romances, transvestite characters or effeminate male characters. “If regulators cannot immediately guess a character’s gender, that character will be considered problematic.», Indicates the report. Venti, a character from the online game Genshin Impact, was cited as an example not to be followed.





Games based on historical events or figures will not be able to “distort the factsOr else try to rewrite history. The productions evoking Nazi Germany or Japan will be particularly scrutinized. Also be careful not to portray the Japanese warlords too favorably, which could be likened to “militarism“- in this regard, the administration finds that”many Chinese games seem more Japanese than Japanese games.“As for games encouraging players to fight”barbarians“, They could be seen as promoting a”colonialist ideology“.

Studios committed to respecting these prohibitions

Chinese censorship is not favorable to games depicting a post-apocalyptic world where the player must kill to survive. Just as she is opposed to games where the player can do harm. “Some titles have an ambiguous moral, where players can choose to do good or bad … We don’t think games should provide that possibility.», We can read in the report.

This new list of prohibitions affects a large part of the current production of video games. The dystopian worlds or major post-disaster worlds (nuclear war, epidemic, zombie invasion …) are thus a particularly appreciated backdrop. Last week, 213 Chinese video game studios signed a self-regulation pact in which they pledged to ban this now frowned upon content.

