In Ecuador, 29 inmates killed in prison riot

Twenty-nine detainees were killed and around 40 injured in gunfire clashes between prisoners in a prison in southwest Ecuador, local authorities said Tuesday (September 28th).

The Ecuadorian Public Prosecutor’s Office has “Opened an investigation into the deaths of 29 people deprived of their liberty during the clashes” Tuesday in a prison in Guayaquil, he announced on Twitter, also reporting 42 inmates injured. Six of the prisoners killed “Would have been beheaded”, added the prosecution.

Ecuadorian prisons have for months been the scene of recurrent violence between rival gangs for the control of drug trafficking, according to the authorities. Overcrowded, they house 39,000 prisoners for 30,000 places.





In February, simultaneous riots in four major prisons across the country left 79 people dead, some of whom were beheaded. According to the Ecuadorian ombudsman, 103 murders were committed in the country’s prisons in 2020. Between January and August 2021, violence in the country’s prisons had already killed 121 people, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH ).

In mid-September, another penitentiary in Guayaquil was attacked by drones from outside the institution. The incident caused no casualties, but the prison roof was damaged, and authorities denounced an attack “Serious”, new episode of a “War between international cartels”. After another riot in July that left 27 prisoners dead, the government replaced the authorities at the head of the country’s 65 prisons and declared an emergency in the prison system.

He also announced an increase in the number of places in prisons, as part of a plan to restructure the prison system. “Precarious” and “Chaotic”.

