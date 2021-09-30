In El Salvador, Bitcoin is already fining banks

An undeniable success – With just a little political goodwill, the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) can be done at full speed. Since El Salvador made BTC legal tender on September 7, 2021, we have had the absolute example of this, since in barely twenty days, already 33% of the country’s population is using a wallet. Bitcoin.

Chivo: the biggest “bank” in El Salvador?

When the Salvadoran president Nayib bukele To announced in early June 2021 that he would do Bitcoin a national currency, at the same level as the US dollar, the intense enthusiasm generated in the crypto community was matched only by the fear and hostility of financial institutions (the IMF in the lead).

However, despite the relentlessness of the latter, the government of El Salvador has stood firm, and no one will be able to say that it is a incredible achievement.

As President Nayib Bukele proudly announces, exactly 18 days after the entry into force of Ley Bitcoin, a very large part of the Central American country’s population of 6.4 million has adopted the official Bitcoin wallet, Chivo :

“2.1 million Salvadorans ACTIVELY use the Chivo wallet (…) Chivo is not a bank, but in less than 3 weeks, it now has more users than any bank in El Salvador, and it is growing rapidly to have more users than ALL THE BANKS IN EL SALVADOR combined. “

Publication by Nayib Bukele – Source: Twitter

Other countries ready to switch to Bitcoin?

Based on the Lightning Network, the Chivo wallet allows individuals and businesses to send and receive bitcoin payments from anywhere in the world, almost instant and free.

Even though a few violent protesters have gone as far as vandalize and burn one of the 200 Chivo vending machines, it is therefore a third of the population who have taken the plungetry bitcoin and a priori to adopt it, since it would be users “Active”, according to President Bukele. The 30 dollars in BTC offered to every citizen downloading Chivo must also have contributed to this great success.

Many other countries in Latin America and elsewhere will now think even more strongly of to follow the textbook case of Salvador, in real life ease of bitcoin adoption. The populations of Panama, of Honduras or even a large territory, such as the Brazil, more and more seriously wish to see the king of cryptocurrencies be integrated into the economy of their country.

In the meantime, the Salvadoran government continues its plan to adopt Bitcoin, and takes advantage of each drop in the price of BTC to buy more. Indeed, at the time of the price drops on September 7 and 20, President Bukele announced that the El Salvador Treasury had “Buy the dip” with the purchase of 150 BTC each time, raising the country’s crypto reserves to 700 BTC.

