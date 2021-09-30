In Ukraine, a law to limit the influence of the oligarchs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Washington. EVAN VUCCI / AP

For the first time in its history, the Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, adopted an “anti-oligarch” law. Adopted on September 23, by 279 votes out of 450, the text comes in a context troubled by the assassination attempt, the day before, of a close adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Serhiy Shefir. The latter’s car was riddled with bullets and his driver seriously injured. The shooter managed to escape, leaving the political world and the media to get lost in speculation about a possible link between this attack and the law. For now, the investigation is at a standstill.

Controversial, the adopted text aims to establish a register of thirteen oligarchs, whose names will later be revealed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The individuals listed will be required to publicly declare all their assets and will be prohibited from funding political parties, meeting in private with senior officials and participating in privatizations. The text defines the status of oligarch on the basis of four criteria: influence on the mass media; the possession of at least one company in a monopoly situation; participation in political life; and a fortune exceeding 89 million dollars (77 million euros).





President’s credibility

“There is no country in Europe where the oligarchs occupy such a dominant position as in Ukraine”, estimates economist Timothy Ash, a specialist in Ukraine, one of the poorest countries on the continent. Archetypal oligarch, Rinat Akhmetov has a fortune of $ 7.3 billion, several television channels and is considered to control a large fraction of the Rada deputies.

“The oligarchs are not only integrated into the system, they have trained it”, emphasizes Petro Oleshchuk, political scientist and professor at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kiev. Their base is such that only 14% of Ukrainians believe that the “anti-oligarch” law will improve the political and economic situation in Ukraine, according to a poll by the sociology firm Graduates published September 21.

Two and a half years after his election (against outgoing President Petro Poroshenko, himself an oligarch), President Volodymyr Zelensky is now playing his credibility with this reform responding to the central promise of his campaign: the fight against corruption. Faced with a significant erosion of his popularity, he seems to be aiming for a re-election in 2024.

So far, Volodymyr Zelensky has been content to thwart the plans of two prominent oligarchs and political rivals: Petro Poroshenko and Viktor Medvedchuk. The latter, a businessman and a close friend of the Russian president, Vladimir Poutine, saw the closure of two of his television channels at the beginning of the year and is under house arrest, to the annoyance of the Kremlin. Billionaire Ihor Kolomoïsky, who was one of Volodymyr Zelensky’s main financial backers in 2019, has, for his part, lost his bank, while maintaining a formidable influence in the country.

