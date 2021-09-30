In Vannes, Hervé Fournis, the gynecologist with 5,000 births – Vannes







Her 5,000th birth was scheduled for this week. Jane, 4 kg 160; 52 cm, arrived, Tuesday shortly before 3 p.m. Hervé Fournis, obstetrician gynecologist, did as usual: he arrived in the delivery room whistling the song he heard in his car on his way to the private Océane hospital. A little mania that has never left him since he worked in Vannes, first at the Sainte-Claire and Sacré-Coeur clinics in the early 90s, then at Océane in the early 2000s.

At 64, Hervé Fournis is the oldest in the firm, but he has never felt the weight of weariness. Rid of night guards for three years, he even says he is ready to continue for two or three years. The milestone of 5,000 will then be largely crossed!

Hervé Fournis’ vocation was born very early: “My father, who was a doctor, woke me up at night when I was 11 and I went with him to the maternity hospital in Tréguier to attend childbirth. Myself, later, I took my children to attend deliveries. Two followed: one of my daughters became a gynecologist and another nursery nurse ”.

First test tube baby

Neither weariness, nor routine… Certainly, a banal childbirth does not generate any special emotion in the practitioner, but more when it is about a patient that he has followed. “I started giving birth to young women that I gave birth to. It is not a context of illness, people are happy. So it necessarily transpires ”.

“The biologist cried, the parents cried. Obviously, it spins tears in the eye ”…

Hard to remember 5,000 births. But there are still some lasting memories: “When I arrived in Vannes in 1992, we launched the PMA. The first birth of a test tube baby came eleven months later. Pierre Brault, the biologist, cried, the parents cried. Obviously, it spins tears in the eye ”. There is also this birth in the parking lot of the maternity ward, which will not be forgotten.





Bigger babies

5,000 births later, have babies changed? “The ones today are maybe a little bigger. We get out of 4 kg every day. But the parents are older too ”. In his 40-year career, Hervé Fournis has also seen the profession evolve. In a good sense with a better cohesion of the teams, and anesthesiologists dedicated to maternity … And not in a good sense with more burdensome medico-legal obligations, regrets the gynecologist, like an echographic anomaly not seen …

In thirty years, he has also seen the birth rate drop from 2.3 children per woman to two today and the age of first birth drop from 26 to 29 years. “Nowadays, there are lots of pregnancies at 40, often women who are rebuilding their lives. I even gave birth to a 52 year old woman. This is my oldest ”!

“We must keep the pleasure of practicing this profession

while preserving itself. Women gynecologists who choose

half-time are right ”…

Hervé Fournis has also seen the epidural become necessary, in 90% of cases, and access to the delivery room for the father become general. ” This is a good thing. I even sewn them up when they twisted their eyes and made a dent ”.

He would like to send a message to young interns who are destined for the same job: “They are right to focus on their personal and family life. You have to keep the pleasure of practicing this profession while preserving yourself. Women gynecologists who choose part-time are right ”.