Increase in gas, unemployment insurance, increase in minimum wage, passport for the United Kingdom … which changes on October 1

The entry into the month of October takes place in a context of inflation of a certain number of basic necessities. Faced with these expenses, household income will also be impacted by changes in the minimum wage, APL and unemployment.

Like every beginning of the month, here is what changes: whether it is new rates, new laws or new regulations that come into force.

Rise in gas prices

Regulated gas prices increase by 12.6% incl. , 1% for those who have dual use (cooking and hot water), and 14.3% for homes that heat with gas. The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) explained this inflation by “the historic rise in gas prices on the world market which is reflected in the supply costs of the gas supplier Engie”. However, it predicts a decline from spring and summer 2022, before a return to normal for the year 2023.

Increase in the minimum wage and revaluation of APL

The minimum wage is automatically increased by 35 euros gross per month, which brings it (gross) from 1,554.58 to 1,589.47 euros, and from 10.25 to 10.48 euros gross for the hourly minimum wage. This inflation results in particular from the rebound in the prices of manufactured products, those of energy, food and services. Each year, some unions ask the government to go beyond the automatic increase, but the last “boost” dates back to July 2012, the day after the election of Socialist President François Hollande. For their part, Housing Assistance (APL) increased by 0.42% on October 1.

Traveling to UK

Following Brexit, the identity card is no longer sufficient to travel across the Channel: you must now bring your passport. Europeans living in the United Kingdom can keep their rights provided they register through the “Settlement scheme”. The UK will also grant up to 10,500 interim work visas in response to labor shortages. They aim to make up for a glaring shortage of truck drivers, but also of staff in key sectors of the British economy, such as poultry farming.

Unemployment insurance

The new rules for calculating unemployment benefit come into force after being postponed last July. To calculate the monthly allowance, the average monthly salary is taken into account, i.e. the salary divided by all the days of the month, including public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays, and no longer the salary divided by the number days worked. The monthly allowance will therefore be lower but it will be paid for longer. It is subject to a floor below which the upright cannot go down.

The CGT and FO unions said they were ready to attack the new text. They believe that the new method of calculating the daily reference wage (SJR), the basis of the allowance, will penalize job seekers alternating unemployment and activity, “the permittents”.

Revaluation of the lowest salaries of caregivers

On October 1, between 450,000 and 500,000 agents will benefit from a salary increase of 37 euros (nurses, nursing assistants, health executives, childcare assistants, radio manipulators, physiotherapists, etc.) thanks to the increase in the minimum index of treatment of public officials. This measure, extended to 18,500 other caregivers in the social and medico-social sector, completes the package obtained following the “Ségur de la santé”, in a context of an overall drop in the average net salary of hospital staff according to INSEE figures. from 2019.





For their part, 209,000 home helpers from the non-profit sector working with the elderly and disabled benefit from a salary increase of 13% to 15%.

Suicide prevention

A new free number, 3114, is launched. Accessible 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. It should make it possible to provide an immediate response to people in mental distress and at risk of suicide. At the end of the line, health professionals, trained, mobilized, in connection with care players in each territory, will be able to provide responses adapted to any situation, according to the Minister of Health Olivier Véran. This new toll-free number should complement the VigilanS “reminder and follow-up system for people who have attempted suicide”, created in 2015 in Hauts-de-France.