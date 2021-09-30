Ineos maintains its deliveries in July 2022 for its 4×4 Grenadier, produced in Moselle

The vehicle will be produced in the Smart factory in Hambach, bought by Ineos from the German group Daimler, with the preservation of a majority of jobs.

The British group Ineos of billionaire Jim Ratcliffe announced on Wednesday that its 4×4 Grenadier, produced in Moselle in a former Smart factory, would be distributed in 200 points of sale from July 2022. The group announced in May that “inevitable delays have occurred. in 2020 “would prevent it from delivering its 4×4 at the start of 2022, as initially planned.

The manufacturer announced in a press release that it would open reservations for this large all-terrain vehicle, inspired by the Land Rover Defender and manufactured in Moselle, on Thursday, sold in France for around 60,000 euros in a two-seater utility version.

Ineos intends to sell its Grenadier online but has also signed distribution agreements in France as well as in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Middle East.





“Partnerships in the main European markets will be signed soon,” the company said in a press release.

A hydrogen version?

The group will rely on the network of the equipment manufacturer Bosch for its after-sales service, but could also develop links with BMW, which supplied the Grenadier engine.

The 4X4 will be gasoline and diesel initially but Ineos is considering a “cleaner” version, possibly hydrogen thanks to a partnership established with the South Korean Hyundai. The vehicle will be produced in the Smart factory in Hambach, bought by Ineos from the German group Daimler, with the preservation of a majority of jobs.

Jim Ratcliffe, who spoke in favor of Brexit and took up residence in Monaco, finally chose France for this project after initially planning to build the 4×4 in Wales.

The 68-year-old businessman, known for his offensive sports acquisitions, was propelled to the fore in 2018 by becoming Britain’s first fortune, a title he has since lost.