Inflation accelerates again, to 2.1% over one year in September, according to INSEE

The rise in prices was notably driven by soaring energy prices.

Consumer prices in France rose 2.1% over one year in September, after 1.9% in August, according to a provisional estimate released Thursday by INSEE. Household consumption rebounded by 1%.

Read alsoIs the current surge in inflation normal?

The rise in prices was driven by services (+ 1.5%) and energy (+ 14.4%), while that of manufactured products (+ 0.4%) and to a lesser extent from the food (+ 1%) and tobacco (+ 4.8%) slowed, said the National Institute of Statistics in a press release.

The decline in energy prices is not expected anytime soon and electricity should also take 12%, according to the government. However, the increase is not expected before February 2022. In August, the increase in energy prices was already + 12.7%.





SEE ALSO – Christine Lagarde considers the current surge in inflation in the euro zone to be “temporary”

Over one month, however, consumer prices should decline by 0.2%, after a monthly increase of + 0.6% in August. The prices of services are said to have fallen sharply, in line with the fall in the prices of certain tourism-related services with the end of the summer season. Food prices are set to decline in the wake of fresh produce prices. Tobacco prices would fall slightly and those of manufactured products would slow down.

Over one year, the harmonized consumer price index (HICP), which serves as a basis for comparison at European level, also accelerated between August and September, from 2.4% to 2.7%, again reported INSEE.