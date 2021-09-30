investigation of rape charges against a minister

The Ivorian justice has opened an investigation after accusations of rape brought by a young woman against the Minister of Reconciliation Kouadio Konan Bertin who assures that he has “nothing to be ashamed of“AFP learned Wednesday, September 29 from the prosecution.

Read alsoIn Ivory Coast, the impossible reconciliation

“The young girl complained to the gendarmerie. A (judicial) investigation is in progress», The prosecution services told AFP, specifying that the minister had also lodged a defamation complaint against the young woman. “Both files are processed at the same time“, Continued the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Monday, in an audio document broadcast on the internet, an Ivorian-Cameroonian artist, who claims to have been a collaborator of Kouadio Konan Bertin, accused him of having raped her last April, in Divo (200 km west of ‘Abidjan), where she says she was forcibly taken. Asked Tuesday evening on the subject, on national television RTI, the minister assured that he “did not have”nothing to be ashamed of“. “It is a criminal case which is in the hands of justice“, he added.





On Wednesday, the Ivorian League for Women’s Rights “asked the judicial authorities to investigate this case so that the light is shed”, In a press release. She specifies that she “will accompanyThe complainant in the proceedings. Kouadio Konan Bertin, says “KKB“, Had been the only opponent of Alassane Ouattara in the presidential election of October 2020, during which he had collected 1.99% of the vote. He was appointed Minister of National Reconciliation two months later. These accusations come a few weeks after the wave of indignation that had rocked the country, caused by the broadcast of a television program accused of having defended rape. The host Yves de M’Bella had invited in his program on the New Ivorian channel (NCI, private) supposed to denounce the rape, a former rapist to whom he had asked to explain how he went about abusing his victims , with the help of a model in front of a mocking audience.

Read alsoIvory Coast: a father accused of having drugged and raped his five minor children

This program immediately aroused the indignation of personalities, anonymous and rape victims who demanded sanctions against the host and his channel. Yves de M’Bella was immediately sentenced to a 12-month suspended prison sentence for “apology for rape” and “offence against decencyWhile his guest had been sentenced to two years in prison.