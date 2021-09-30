Is Olivier Rousteing in a relationship? His straightforward answer!

With Release, Olivier Rousteing also returned to the documentary Wonder boy, devoted to his search for his biological parents. “The shooting was one of the most difficult experiences of my life, I almost gave up several times … Often people ask me if I have felt more free since. I answer yes and no. Yes, because I got answers. No, because they were extremely difficult to swallow, he explains. What struck me the most was a sentence uttered by the person who accompanied me in my research: ‘We can think that your biological mother was not consenting.’ To learn that the man who conceived you may be an abject person, it shakes … Not only was she still a child, she was 14 years old, but he is possibly someone she regrets having met …“





“I am no longer looking for her because if she wanted to meet me, she could: this documentary was publicized, I am known and there are enough details [naissance à Bordeaux en 1985, avec des racines en Ethiopie, en Somalie et à Djibouti] to make the connection. But I don’t judge. I have reached some peace“, concludes Olivier Rousteing on this subject.

Brigitte Macron, the wife of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, was touched by the testimony of one of her favorite fashion designers in Wonder boy and had received him at the Elysée Palace.