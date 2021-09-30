It happened at Free and in Telecoms … The Freebox Revolution is spinning fast, Orange is releasing its new range of boxes …

As every week, we offer you our column “It happened at Free and in Telecoms …” This one offers you to dive back into the events that have made the news of the current week, but over the years , the decades, even the preceding centuries. These events will concern Free of course, but more broadly telecoms and digital. Memories memories …

September 27, 2016: Canalsat included in the Freebox Revolution offer

Free launched on September 27, 2016 a new offer that has become emblematic: the Freebox Revolution Package with TV by CANAL Panorama and the myCANAL application included for 39.99 euros / month. It is also still offered on the legendary box of Free to this day.

At the time, the offer included access to 50 channels, 25 of which were exclusive. Subscribers who wished to keep their previous offer continued to pay the same rate, ie 37.97 euros / month. Note that Free has recently become the only operator to offer this package which has nevertheless grown over time.

September 30, 2010: The Freebox offers 3D channels for the first time Remember the early 2010s when we wondered about the democratization of 3D. Well on September 30, 2010, Free announced that it was going to offer its subscribers 4 new channels and two 3D video on demand services. Among these channels was NRJ12 3D, which was available the same day and announced the imminent arrival of channels such as Penthouse 3D, Brava 3D. As for VOD services, Free announced that it would launch Free Home Video 3D and offer Dorcel 3D by the end of 2010. Unfortunately, this technology will never have succeeded in establishing itself in French homes for a long time. he is among diehard moviegoers who have invested in compatible equipment. October 1, 2013: the Freebox Revolution goes to 1Gbit / s Flashback, it is October 1, 2013, Free is once again revolutionizing Very High Speed ​​and offers its Freebox Revolution subscribers the fastest fiber optic speed in Europe without changing the price, i.e. 1 Gbit / s in reception and 200 Mbit / s upload. A downlink speed that has not changed since, but the Freebox has still seen its upload increase to 600 Mbit / s, and its improved WiFi as well.



October 3, 2018: Iliad obtains its first frequencies in Italy

If you didn’t follow the case at the time: let’s replant the scenery a bit. Iliad launched in Italy in May 2018, just months before the start of the auction to allocate usable frequencies for 5G. On the other side of the Alps, this operation gave a cold sweat to all European countries because of the astronomical amounts committed by the operators.

At the end of 14 days of crazy auctions which began to exhaust even the historical operator Telecom Italia, heckled on the stock market, all the prizes involved were awarded for a total amount of 6,550,422,258 euros. Amount which exceeds by more than 4 billion the minimum fixed before the opening of the auctions. The parent company of Free had for its part committed 1.193 billion euros to obtain 10 MHz in the 700 MHz frequency band, 20 MHz in the 2.6-3.8 GHz and 200 MHz in the millimeter bands (26.5-27.5 GHz).

The operator has since launched its first compatible package in 2020 and regularly boosts data with a price defying the competition, as since its launch.

October 3, 2018: Orange presents its new Livebox offers

Orange has made several changes to its range, and the most recent, still in progress, was announced on October 3, 2018. Before that date, the operator offered three offers respectively named Zen, Play and Jet. The day after the announcement, only two offers appeared in the Orange catalog: the Livebox and the Livebox Up.

A rather significant change since before this reorganization, Orange guaranteed a minimum speed but with the Liveboxes, it announces a speed of up to 1 Gbit / s in download and 300 Mbit / s in upload. With these new offers also came a UHD decoder with 450 GB of storage, access to replay, games and many services…

This reorganization was also the occasion to unveil its Open pack combining mobile plan and fixed subscription.

