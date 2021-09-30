“it’s 50 years of history wiped off the map”

The Lille commercial court declared the liquidation of the company Office Dépot on Tuesday, September 28. If the offer to take over the Alkor cooperative has already been accepted, it does not plan to take over all the employees, 963 of whom were made redundant last July.

After months of legal battle, the employees of Office Dépot would have preferred another outcome. Tuesday, September 28, the commercial court of Lille pronounced the judicial liquidation of the company, whose head office is located in Senlis in the Oise. “We are annoyed. It is a company with more than 50 years of history and which finds itself wiped off the map“, responds Sébastien Fournier, UNSA Secretary General of Office Dépot France.

Last June, it was finally the Alkor cooperative that was chosen to take over the company specializing in office supplies, placed in receivership on February 5, 2021. An incomprehensible choice for employees, since among the offers submitted to the court of Lille business, that of Alkor does not guarantee the employment of the maximum number of employees.

Barely a third of employees taken over

Out of nearly 1,500, it pledged to take over 460, also offering 370 additional internal positions via a job exchange. 50 stores were thus included out of the 60 located in France.

Insufficient for the employees, who denounced “a social carnage”, while 963 employees were made redundant. They had therefore decided to challenge the court’s decision in nullity for “excess of power” but their appeal was rejected by the North Court of Appeal on July 9.





The legal battle is not over

Even today, they believe that the situation is “extremely violent“.”The government abandoned us, despite our alerts and our requests for intervention from Bruno Le Maire, says Sébastien Fournier. A complaint for social abuse was filed by the CCE at the beginning of 2019.“In fact, it has been two years since employees denounced mismanagement”voluntarily provoked“by the German shareholder Aurelius who took over the company in 2017. An investment fund qualified as”vulture fund“, who “will have struck again with impunity“, according to them.

But the legal battle is not over. The CSE intends to take action with the judicial tribunal in order to have Aurelius’ liability recognized. As such, an association was created so that former Office Dépot employees who so wish can claim compensation for the damage suffered after their dismissal.