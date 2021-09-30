Jalibert clarifies his relationship with Ntamack

During an interview with RMC Sport, the opener of the UBB spoke of his relationship with his Toulouse rival, Romain Ntamack, in the jersey of the XV of France. “I don’t think there is a hierarchy, we have both shown that we are capable of doing great things with the France team jersey. When one is summoned to the French team, one wants to be the holder. But the competition is healthy, it allows us to transcend ourselves in training and in matches. We must help each other so that the one who will start the meetings is as efficient as possible. For my part, I will work to be number 1.“





Matthieu Jalibert took the opportunity to wring his neck at rumors of a conflicting relationship between the two opening backs. “Compared to Romain, I find that the media are doing too much. When I see certain articles, I have the impression that we hate ourselves that we do not have a good relationship when not at all. There is a lot of respect between the two of us, I respect what he does in Toulouse and in the French team. For me the competition must be easy and push the other to be better. We both want to be number 10, but that shouldn’t taint our relationship. We are not the best friends in the world because we are not at the same club and various reasons but there is a lot of respect between us.“