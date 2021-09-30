Jean Castex will announce measures at 8 p.m. on TF1 this Thursday

Prime Minister Jean Castex will come and announce “the government’s measures to cope with the increase in energy prices” this Thursday on TF1’s television news, the channel announced.

According to a government source, these measures aimed at households and businesses would not necessarily be tax levers (VAT) or a new extension to the energy check, but could concern upstream smoothing mechanisms in the construction of the price.

The government, faced with soaring gas and electricity prices, has in fact planned, in addition to the exceptional check of 100 euros for low-income households, to make new arrangements.





“I do not want to go into details, but we are working on additional measures”, announced Tuesday on Europe 1 government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

12.6% increase for gas

On Monday, the energy regulator announced an increase of 12.6% including tax on October 1 in the regulated gas prices applied by Engie, in the wake of the rise in market prices, pushing the government to promise measures ” in the next few days “to defuse the risks of a protest movement reminiscent of the yellow vests, in the middle of the presidential campaign.

Prices are at high levels in Europe for various reasons: low stocks, high demand in Asia, inability of Norway and Russia to increase their deliveries.