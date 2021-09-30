Jenifer on decision after tensions in “The Voice”

The next premium of “The Voice All-Stars” promises to be eventful. Upset, Jenifer even went so far as to threaten the production to leave the show.

Viewers are used to Jenifer being overwhelmed with emotion, during the premiums of “The Voice”. That said, the October 2 bonus is likely to surprise them. To believe, the revelations of Télé-Loisirs, the singer will be upset to the point of threatening to leave the show.

Granted, the jurors have some influence, but they also don’t have full control on the show. The proof is with the anger of Jenifer, during the cross-battles of “The Voice all stars”, broadcast shortly shortly.

“I am shocked. I’m leaving the show. I do not continue “,

Interested by Jenifer’s reaction, Nikos Aliagas will give him the opportunity to explain himself. Claiming to be in total incomprehension, she will readily admit to being disappointed. Moreover, Florent Pagny abounds in his direction by arguing that it was not necessary to do this battle. For the time being, the names of the candidates concerned have not yet been revealed.



During cross-battles, the fate of the participants is placed in the hands of the public. The winner goes to the next stage, while the loser is eliminated from the adventure. Moreover, Jenifer was not the only juror to have been upset.

Under these conditions, they should rather be strategic. In order not to lose their foal during battles.

Either way, the bonus of October 2, 2021 is going to see many twists and turns. In short, an appointment not to be missed.