Jenifer “shocked”: why she made a scandal and threatened to leave The Voice on the spot?

This Saturday, October 2 is the start of the cross-battles in The Voice All-Stars. A particularly eagerly awaited moment which will put Jenifer’s nerves to the test. The historic coach will even threaten to leave the show.
After the blind auditions, it’s now time for cross-battles! The Voice All Stars will get to the heart of the matter this Saturday, October 2 from 9:05 p.m. on TF1. An evening which should promise to be rich in twists and turns and which will raise the tension, even within the jury. “It’s awful. I’m starting to faint when I’m not singing, I’m not doing anything”, will even launch Zazie. But there is one that went further, in the person of Jenifer.
According to information from Télé-Loisirs, the singer will threaten to “leave the show” and not to continue filming for the rest of the season. “I am shocked. I’m leaving the show. I do not continue “, she will launch to Mika in the early evening.
Nikos Aliagas will then offer to take the floor to explain himself. Jenifer will then take the opportunity to express his deep annoyance. “Frankly, I’m a little confused. I confess … I absolutely should not react like that. But I am in the most total misunderstanding. I am extremely disappointed “. “It is a battle that should not be done … “, will add Florent Pagny.
During these cross-battles, each coach will have to choose one of these talents to challenge another team. The coach of the targeted team will in turn choose one of his talents to respond to the attack. The two selected candidates will then sing, each in turn, a song of their choice. At the end of the performances, the public present in the room will vote for their preferred candidate, and cwhoever wins the most votes qualifies for the semi-final, while the other leaves the adventure.
