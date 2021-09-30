Joan Laporta’s 4 favorites for Koeman’s succession

He was very discreet at the end of the match and did not want to speak to any media. However, the blood of Joan Laporta must have made only one turn after the terrible performance of the Blaugranas last night in Lisbon against Benfica. Humiliated 3 goals to 0 by the Aguias, the Culés are last in their group with a zero score. A fifth consecutive game without a win in the Champions League which should seal the fate of Ronald Koeman.

Indeed, if Laporta did not wish to make a hot reaction on the future of the Batavian, the Spanish media have indicated that this subject will be on the agenda during the board of directors scheduled for Thursday. And barring divine intervention, Koeman knows what awaits him. Already very criticized after the sinking at home against Bayern Munich (0-3), the Dutchman is more than ever in the eye of the storm.





Emergency meeting at 4 a.m.

Last night, Laporta also waited until his coach was at a press conference to visit his locker room and try to comfort his players. Did the club boss promise them a change to come? Sport announces that an emergency meeting was held this Thursday at 4 am. According to Catalunya Radio and Mundo Deportivo, Laporta already has a list with his favorites for the Koeman estate.

If the name of Xavi returns, those of Roberto Martinez and Andrea Pirlo are also mentioned. Reims coach Oscar Garcia is mentioned, but mainly thanks to his strong links with Jordi Cruyff, who recently returned to the club. But the man who would favor Laporta would be Pirlo, free since his dismissal from Juventus. Case to follow.