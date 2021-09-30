Josiane Balasko has chosen her camp and explains why she does not support the actor!

Since last February, Richard Berry has been in turmoil. The actor is accused of incest by his daughter Coline, who has filed a complaint against him. In the columns of “Point”, Richard Berry had denied these accusations, explaining to “face a situation among the most painful that is for a man, and for a father”. “I was too young a father, too absent, but loving, and respectful of my daughter,” said Richard Berry. While the case came to light last February, Coline Berry had already accused her famous father of incestuous acts in the past, and in private. “Seven years ago, when I announced to my family that my wife and I were expecting a child, Coline, herself pregnant, reacted with extreme violence, then, in an email sent to my wife, she said for the first time alluded to the fact that she would have been ‘abused’ “, had unveiled Richard Berry, still with the” Point “, also affirming that the speech of his daughter” has evolved with time “.





Since then, the Berry family has been split into two clans. On the one hand, the supporters of Coline Berry, like her mother, the actress Catherine Hiegel, her cousin and her aunt, the actresses Marilou Berry and Josiane Balasko. During an interview with “Gala”, in its last issue on newsstands September 30, Josiane Balasko explained why she had wanted to publicly support Coline Berry. “When I saw that Coline was treated as crazy following her accusations, I just wanted to support her approach. It takes a lot of courage, at the age of 40, to expose yourself and get started – inside, ”said Marilou Berry’s mother. If the star of “Bronzés” has chosen his camp, she does not intend to comment on the accusations against Richard Berry. “I am not here to judge. I am not aware of the facts, I am not a witness of the facts”, she said again in the pages of “Gala”.

