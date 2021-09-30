Juvenile criminal justice reform enters into force

Discover the entire reform, with concrete examples

The juvenile criminal justice code comes into force 76 years after the adoption of General de Gaulle’s order of February 2, 1945 relating to child delinquency. This historic reform, awaited by the French and professionals, modernizes and improves the functioning of the criminal justice system for minors while reaffirming its main principles.

“This text balancing education and sanction is the culmination of 10 years of work after having been carried and postponed many times. Thanks to our majority, the juvenile justice system finally has a clear text, modernized procedures which will make it possible to sanction and better educate juvenile offenders, and to protect society. »Declared Éric Dupond-Moretti, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice.

The juvenile criminal justice code, which comes into force on September 30, will allow greater responsiveness of the justice system for a more readable and effective response, and more coherent educational action for the benefit of victims, minors and their families. and society.

While currently it takes 18 months on average for a young person to be tried, tomorrow the deadlines will be shortened thanks to a two-step judgment. This caesura will make it possible to render a judgment on the guilt of the minor in 3 months maximum. Victims can start to be compensated from this first phase. The effectiveness of the educational work will be reinforced with the minor and his family who will be able to more easily become aware of the scope of the act committed.

For the Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice, “when it comes to minors, punishment without education is just a repeat machine. This reform will reduce the time needed to bring judicial intervention closer to taking action. “

If found guilty, the minor will in fact be followed by an educator, under the supervision of the judge, for 6 to 9 months of educational probation. It will be supported using a single educational measure – including repair, integration, health and placement modules – adapted to the minor’s path and which can be extended until the age of 21 if necessary.

The judgment on the sanction will be pronounced at the end of the educational probation and in 12 months maximum. The judge will take into account the facts committed but also the progress made by the young person and may pronounce educational sentences (internships, community service).

This reform was the subject of extensive consultation with all the players in juvenile justice and a parliamentary debate which resulted in its wide adoption. It is the subject of sustained support from professionals, which will continue beyond its entry into force. Dedicated resources have been deployed to ensure its implementation.

Some numbers

Before the reform, 45% of minors tried had reached their 18th birthday.

The ordinance of February 2, 1945 relating to delinquent children has been amended 39 times in 75 years.

The reform benefits from dedicated resources with 72 magistrates, 100 clerks and a hundred additional educators.