Juventus and Bayern shine, Barça collapses / Champions League (J2)

The big arms of the continent, who were out this Wednesday in C1, have experienced various fortunes.

The second day of the Champions League group stage ended on Wednesday. The great stables of the continent involved in the evening matches have experienced varying fortunes. If Bayern flew over their meeting and Juventus responded against Chelsea, Barça, for its part, suffered a shipwreck against Benfica. Manchester United, for their part, struggled against Villarreal but ended up winning the bet thanks to their providential man, Cristiano Ronaldo.

⏸️ HALF-TIME ⏸️ ⚽️ Lewandowski (2), Nuñez & Adeyemi on target…

Lewandowski and Bayern put on a show

Impressive since the start of the season, Bayern have been true to themselves when they host Dynamo Kiev. Nagelsmann’s team did the hardest in the first period with a double scored. Two goals signed by the indestructible Robert Lewandowski. Upon returning from the locker room, the Pole slipped away to let Leroy Sané shine. The former citizen scored a goal and offered an assist to bring the score to 4-0, before the former Parisian Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting went from his goal. So it was the Bavarian manita (5-0).

Barça at the bottom of the hole

In the same group, Barca conceded their second defeat in as many matches. The Catalan team collapsed in Lisbon against Benfica (0-3). Even though she had the monopoly of the ball, she was never able to worry her opponent of the day. Darwin Nunez, author of a double, and Rafa Silva are responsible for punishing her for her failings. For Koeman, this return to the Estadio de la Luz could be synonymous with the last game at the head of the Blaugrana. His personal situation seems more sealed than ever.





Juventus drop defending champion

In difficulty in Serie A, Juventus is for the moment intractable in the Champions League. Massimiliano Allegri’s team won the bet on Wednesday to dominate the trophy holder, Chelsea (1-0). In its stronghold of the Allianz Stadium, the Piedmontese team only needed one goal to ensure plenty of points. It was the work of Enrico Chiesa. In the same group, Zenit St-Petersburg largely dominated Malmo (4-0).

Cristiano Ronaldo relaunches Manchester United



Defeated when entering the competition, Manchester United had the obligation to react when receiving Villarreal. Faced with his executioner in the last Europa League final, the Mancunian team fulfilled its mission (2-1). But it was hard. The Red Devils had to wait for stoppage time to break away at the mark. And who else but Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver the victory to the Solskjaer team. The Portuguese was therefore decisive in what was his 178th C1 game, and the first at Old Trafford in the MU jersey for 12 years. Before CR7 made the difference, Alex Telles had allowed the locals to equalize on a magnificent end. With this victory, MU is back in the race for qualification. The English are only one point behind the leader of their group, Atalanta, victorious for its part of the Young Boys (1-0).

In group G, Wolfsburg and Sevilla FC have left on a score of parity. The German team led until the 86th before a penalty conceded by the French Joshua Guilavogui allowed the Andalusians to save the draw (1-1). In the same pool, RB Salzburg also clinched their first victory. This was to the detriment of LOSC and thanks to the doubling of his young nugget Karim Adeyemi.

