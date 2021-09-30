Juventus Turin-Chelsea: the probable lines

After one of the worst start to the season in its history, Juventus Turin has recovered and remains on two consecutive wins in Serie A. Winner of his first Champions League match against Malmö (0-3), the Old Dame is going to rub shoulders with reigning European champion Chelsea tonight.

For this shock, Massimiliano Allegri is deprived of his two attackers Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, injured, as well as his midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Arthur, not yet 100%. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve should appear in 4-4-2 flat with in particular Adrien Rabiot left midfielder and Moise Kean in front.

The probable line-up of Juventus: Szcesny – Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro – Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot – Chiesa, Kean





On the Chelsea side, Thomas Tuchel is deprived of N’Golo Kanté, affected by Covid-19, as well as Reece James, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, injured. Cesar Azpilicueta should be lined up at the right piston position while there is a game on the left between Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell.

In attack, Romelu Lukaku will occupy the tip of London’s 3-4-3 and Kai Havertz should evolve in support with Timo Werner or Hakim Ziyech. Thiago Silva is approached to start in central defense.

Chelsea’s probable lineup: Mendy – Christensen, Silva, Rüdiger – Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso – Ziyech, Havertz – Lukaku

The Juventus-Chelsea match will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on beIN Sports 1 and can be followed live with commentary on DailyMercato here.