Karim Benzema, his response to a humiliation

Real Madrid suffered one of their most humiliating defeats in their long history, being beaten in the Champions League in front of their supporters against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol. Karime Benzema did what he could.

Carlo Ancelotti and his players took an XXL hammer blow on Tuesday night when they fell at home to Sheriff Tiraspol, considered the Little Thumb of the Champions League. Even if this obviously does not call into question the qualification of Real Madrid for the rest of the Champions League, the magnificent goal of Sébastien Thill in the last second knocked out the formation of Florentino Perez. For Marca, there is nothing to say other than it is a “ disaster For the Merengue, while the Barcelona sports press does not hesitate to make fun of the neighbor. In this total chaos, only one player can see a little blue sky, it’s Karim Benzema. Even if the French striker did not particularly shine, far from it, the former Lyonnais still scored the penalty which had allowed Real Madrid to return to the score. And this goal is anything but anecdotal for Karim Benzema.

17 – @Benzema has now scored in 17 different Champions League seasons, a record in the history of the competition. Nueve.#RealMadridSheriff #UCL pic.twitter.com/tz1Fb0f8C7 – OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 28, 2021

Karim Benzema on the same planet as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Indeed, statisticians quickly announced that with this goal, the French striker set a historic record with at least one goal scored in 17 different seasons of the Champions League. The first dates back to the last match of the group stage of the Champions League 2005-2006, it was obviously with Olympique Lyonnais and for a meeting against Rosenborg for which Gérard Houllier, then OL coach, had tenured for the first time in C1 Karim Benzema, but also Hatem Ben Arfa. Since KB9 has chained the seasons at the highest level first with Lyon then with Real Madrid where he was transferred in 2009. However, the record of the Blues striker will have quickly been equaled by a certain Lionel Messi who by scoring an extraordinary goal with PSG against Manchester City has also signed at least one achievement in the Champions League in 17 different seasons.





This goal from Karim Benzema brings his number of goals in the Champions League to 72 goals, which allows him to now overtake Raul and thus climb to fourth place in an incredible ranking probably dominated for a long time by the trio composed of Cristiano Ronaldo ( 136 goals), Lionel Messi (121 goals) and Robert Lewandowski (77 goals). The Polish striker from Bayern Munich, however, had better take a good look in his rearview mirror as French striker Real Madrid is not far away. So, it is not the victory of the Moldovan Sheriff that will spoil the feat of our national Karim Benzema, because such longevity at the highest level is totally incredible. Of course, this will never forget the former Lyon’s lack of record with the France team, but the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be a game-changer, now that Didier Deschamps and Karim Benzema are reconciled.