KoF 15: street art and uppercuts saving for Isla, new head of the cast

The King of Fighters XV continues to exhibit its cast and announces, this time, a completely new fighter by the name of Isla. And she has a particular style to say the least …

SNK is a real institution in the fighting game world and its franchise The King of Fighters is a wonderful example, which has been around for decades now and still manages to move on new generation consoles. Thus, next year will mark the arrival of KoF XV, which will persist in the “3D” artistic direction operated in the previous episode: today, a little news is presented to us.

Isla tells a little though

Behind this bad pun is actually Isla, a newcomer who, for the first time in the franchise, will go play fists. His theme therefore seems to be the street, with a preference for street art since graffiti, spray paint and metro trains tagged to the core seem to represent his DNA. She will even allow herself some follies like those floating hands, able to strike his opponent extra in a hazy, acrobatic style.





39 characters for King of Fighters 15

The King of Fighters XV will indeed offer a very generous roaster of 39 fighters. Some figures created for the occasion will therefore be there, like Isla, but we can also and obviously count on a plethora of well-known faces such as Athena Asamiya, Ramon, Luong, Ash Crimson or Kukri. An opus which intends to bring back the old ones from the old but also to initiate some new ones, in particular with more modernized graphics.

The app will be released on February 14, 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and PS4.