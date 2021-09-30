Kouadio Konan Bertin accused of rape, a complaint filed

In Côte d’Ivoire, an investigation into alleged acts of rape was opened by the courts after a complaint filed by a young woman against the Minister of Reconciliation. The latter also filed a complaint for what his entourage describes as defamation and fraud.

With our correspondent in Abidjan, Pierre Pinto





After several days of rumors on social networks, the Ministry of Justice confirmed to RFI on Wednesday that a complaint had been lodged with the gendarmerie against Kouadio Konan Bertin, better known by his initials KKB, by a Cameroonian singer living in Côte ivory. On Tuesday, the minister also filed a complaint with the prosecution, according to his entourage, for facts relating to defamation and fraud.

In an audio broadcast on the internet a few days ago, a woman presented as the complainant claims that the minister raped her in the town of Divo where he took her by force last April.

” I have nothing to reproach myself. It is a criminal case which is in the hands of justice KKB reacted on Tuesday evening during a political program of which he was the guest on the RTI. ” The minister has nothing to be ashamed of “, Just repeated his entourage on Wednesday, suggesting that this affair could also be politically controlled.

A dissident of the PDCI, KKB was the only presidential contender to have maintained his candidacy against Alassane Ouattara in October 2020. He had collected less than 2% of the vote, then was appointed to the government in December as minister of reconciliation . Position he still occupies today.