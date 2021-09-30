Lab – The impressive HyperCharge fast charging of the Xiaomi 11T Pro

4

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is the first smartphone compatible with 120 W charging to be released in France. In this lab, we’ll see if this surge of power really makes a difference.

While Apple, Samsung and Google seem in no rush to embrace fast charging, Chinese manufacturers are waging a merciless war on the subject. Xiaomi and the BBK consortium (Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo…) are constantly developing more and more powerful chargers and are announcing impressive results.

With its 11T Pro, Xiaomi finally offers a charging unit capable of recharging its smartphone at 120 W. During our test, we observed that it took barely 10 minutes to exceed 60% and 20 minutes to refuel. its 5000 mAh battery. A spectacular result that we wanted to compare with the different charging technologies already present in its competitors, also adopting a 5000 mAh battery (or approaching it). As you can see, the 11T Pro is currently the uncategorized champion. We also note that the power expressed in watts is not necessarily the only element to be taken into account when calculating the recharging time. The consumption and optimization of the laptop also make the difference. We can see it here with smartphones compatible with 15 W or 18 W charging.





Technology pushed to its limits Xiaomi manages to achieve this thanks to a battery divided into two parts of 2500 mAh. This structure makes it possible to lower the voltage and increase the amperage in order to exceed the conventional recharging limits. The charger therefore sends two channels of electrical voltages of 20 V and an intensity of 3A, transformed into 10 V 6 A.

The smartphone then converts this electric current into twice 5 V 12 A to charge each part of the battery. We therefore obtain 2 x 60 W, or 120 W of total load power. The battery is also surrounded by graphene, a material that greatly increases conductivity. If the technology of the “double accumulator” is not new, the Chinese firm pushes it to an unequaled level.

Quid heating? This power necessarily induces significant heating. During its presentation conference, Xiaomi reassured potential customers by explaining that the device was equipped with nine thermal sensors. It also has more than thirty safety certifications issued by the independent body TUV Rheinland. The Chinese giant ensures that the device can undergo 800 recharge cycles and retain 80% of its capacity. Obviously, we won’t be able to verify these claims for a while. This information should therefore be taken with a grain of salt. We tried to charge the 11T Pro with the charger from the Oppo Find X3 Pro and it took us 2 h 30 min to refuel.

Xiaomi explains having stuffed his smartphone with thermal sensors.

To follow the heating of the smartphone, we examined it with a thermal camera during charging and immediately after. In our testing, the 11T Pro hit 60% in 10 min. At that time, the heat peak was around 40 ° C. However, it cools down during the last moments of recharging to drop below 35 ° C. The temperature may climb, the safeguards integrated into this charging unit (and the smartphone) seem to be in place. The device is nevertheless hotter than the majority of its competitors at the load output.

The 11T Pro in charge (left) and a few moments after the end of the latter (right).

A heavyweight recharging The results obtained are certainly impressive, but they are obviously subject to the use of the dedicated charger, supplied in the box. However, the latter is particularly imposing and is clearly intended for “sedentary” use.

The 120 W charging unit weighs almost 200 g.

Thanks to a precision balance, we could see that it weighs 198.7 g. A very imposing weight since it is almost equivalent to that of the smartphone in question (204 g). It can therefore become disabling if it has to be carried in a small bag. On this point, the comparison with the competition does not work in its favor. Here is a weight comparison between different quick charge blocks. Xiaomi 120W : 198.7 g

: 198.7 g Oppo 65W : 101.3 g

: 101.3 g Xiaomi 33W : 86.6 g

: 86.6 g Realme 30 W : 97.2 g

: 97.2 g Samsung 25 W : 50.1 g

: 50.1 g Samsung 15 W : 38.4 g

Blocks of 15, 33, 65 and 120 W.