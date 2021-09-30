Laura Smet finally back on the red carpet: big first since the birth of her son

For her big comeback on the red carpet, Laura Smet chose the Dinard British Film Festival. On September 29, 2021, the 37-year-old actress made a notable appearance at the opening ceremony. This is her first public outing since the birth of her first child with her husband Raphaël Lancrey-Javal: little Léo, born in October 2020.

Elegant in a white shirt, black pants and beige coat, the daughter of Johnny Hallyday and Nathalie Baye was well surrounded for this return to the cinema: with Finnegan Oldfield, Jean des Forêts, Bérénice Bejo, Eye Haidara, Paul Webster and Hamidi Mohamed, she figures indeed in the jury of this 32nd edition. The merry troop was thus able to discover the film screened in opening: the dramatic comedy Limbo, from director Ben Sharrock.





Actress for 18 years now, Laura Smet now wishes to devote herself more to directing, after a promising start behind the camera. In 2018, during the Chelsea Film Festival in New York, the star of the Impatient Bodies and The Maid of Honor has also received the award for best short film for Thomas, in which she filmed her famous mother.

Since his role in the miniseries Boyish (on France 2 in 2020), Laura Smet limits her appearances. It must be said that she now lives in Cap Ferret with husband and child. A fulfilling family life, facing the Atlantic, which she had also mentioned to the magazine Madame Figaro in June : “I made the choice to get away from Paris and its mendacity because I couldn’t stand acting – which the star-system demands in one way or another., thus explained the one who was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine and who grew up in the capital. What interests me is being right. “