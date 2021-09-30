Laura Smet finally back on the red carpet: the first since the birth of her son: the slideshow

1/19 Laura Smet finally back on the red carpet: big first since the birth of her son

2/19 Laura Smet – Opening of the 32nd Dinard British Film Festival. © Jeremy Melloul / Bestimage

3/19 The jury: Eye Haidara, Paul Webster, Bérénice Bejo, Hamidi Mohamed, Laura Smet, Jean des Forêts, Finnegan Oldfield – Opening of the 32nd British Film Festival in Dinard on September 29, 2021 © Jeremy Melloul / Bestimage

4/19 The jury: Eye Haidara, Paul Webster, Bérénice Bejo, Hamidi Mohamed, Laura Smet, Jean des Forêts, Finnegan Oldfield – Opening of the 32nd British Film Festival in Dinard on September 29, 2021 © Jeremy Melloul / Bestimage

5/19 Finnegan Oldfield, Jean des Forêts, Bérénice Bejo, Laura Smet, Eye Haidara, Paul Webster, Hamidi Mohamed – Opening of the 32nd British Film Festival in Dinard on September 29, 2021 © Jeremy Melloul / Bestimage

6/19 Laura Smet – Opening of the 32nd British Film Festival of Dinard on September 29, 2021 © Jeremy Melloul / Bestimage

7/19 Finnegan Oldfield, Jean des Forêts, Bérénice Bejo, Laura Smet, Eye Haidara, Paul Webster, Hamidi Mohamed – Opening of the 32nd British Film Festival in Dinard on September 29, 2021 © Jeremy Melloul / Bestimage

8/19 Bérénice Bejo, Paul Webster, Laura Smet, Finnegan Oldfield, Jean des Forêts, Eye Haidara, Hamidi Mohamed – Opening of the 32nd British Film Festival in Dinard on September 29, 2021 © Jeremy Melloul / Bestimage

9/19 Finnegan Oldfield, Laura Smet, Bérénice Bejo, Jean des Forêts, Paul Webster, Eye Haidara, Hamidi Mohamed – Opening of the 32nd British Film Festival in Dinard on September 29, 2021 © Jeremy Melloul / Bestimage



10/19 Laura Smet – Opening of the 32nd British Film Festival of Dinard on September 29, 2021 © Jeremy Melloul / Bestimage

11/19 Finnegan Oldfield, Laura Smet, Jean des Forêts, Paul Webster, Hamidi Mohamed – Opening of the 32nd Dinard British Film Festival on September 29, 2021 © Jeremy Melloul / Bestimage

12/19 Laura Smet – Photocall for the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2020 “Chanel” fashion show in Paris. January 21, 2020 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

13/19 Nathalie Baye on Instagram- Laura’s wedding- June 2019.

14/19 Laura Smet – Preview of the film “La Sainte Famille” in Paris on December 19, 2019 © Panoramic / Bestimage

15/19 Laura Smet – Preview of the film “Mon Inconnue” at the UGC Normandie cinema in Paris on April 1, 2019 © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage

16/19 Laura Smet – Celebrities at the “Chanel Cruise Collection 2020” fashion show photocall at the Grand Palais. Paris, May 3, 2019 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

17/19 Laura Smet at the “Chanel” Spring / Summer 2019 fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris. October 2, 2018

18/19 Laura Smet – Photocall for the Chanel Collection Prêt-à-Porter Spring / Summer 2019 fashion show during Fashion Week at the Grand Palais in Paris on October 2, 2018 © Olivier Borde / Bestimage