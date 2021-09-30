lava from Cumbre Vieja volcano has reached the Atlantic Ocean

In the Canaries (Spain), on the island of La Palma, the lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano finally reached the ocean during the night of Tuesday 28 to Wednesday 29 September. The authorities feared this encounter between water and lava, which could cause toxic gas fumes.

Huge columns of smoke fly into the sky over the island of La Palma, Canary Islands (Spain). Lava from Cumbre Vieja volcano continuously empties, Wednesday, September 29, in the Atlantic Ocean, emitting potentially toxic gases. The Spanish authorities feared this scenario, but it seems that the worst has been avoided for the time being.







On images, we can indeed see that the wind pushes the smoke out to sea, far from homes. “At the moment, lava is falling on a layer of lava in the sea, and it decreases the risk of toxic gases, explains Angel Cervero, captain of the Spanish Civil Guard. But we watch the wind. Today there are strong winds dispersing the column of gas all over the place. “ It was around 11 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, that the lava touched the ocean for the first time. But at the point of contact, gas emissions were not as high as advertised. However, security measures have been maintained until further notice.