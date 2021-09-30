lava from the volcano flows into the ocean, the wind pushes toxic gases towards the sea

The lava river from the volcano that erupted ten days ago on the island of La Palma, in the Spanish Canary archipelago, continued to flow into the Atlantic on Wednesday, but the wind was pushing the toxic gases towards the large, currently protecting a traumatized local population.

Images from Playa Nueva, on the island’s west coast, showed a torrent of incadescent lava plunging into the ocean from the top of a 100-meter cliff amid gigantic plumes of steam.

The Spanish Institute of Oceanography indicated in a tweet, with photos in support, that the lava was gaining ground on the sea, its accumulation forming in the water a kind of deposit, of pyramid, reaching about fifty meters of tall and still growing.

The most important risk, that of toxic gases produced by the sudden contact between a lava at more than 1,000 degrees Celsius and sea water at a temperature of 22 or 23 degrees, however seemed to be immediately removed thanks to the wind. Provided of course that it does not change direction …

“At this very moment we have a strong wind over the area which further dissipates (the gas clouds) towards the sea, therefore the risk is much lower” than the experts envisaged, Rubén Fernandez told national radio, one of the people in charge of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca).

– Dreaded encounter –

This encounter between lava and seawater was particularly feared, as it leads to the production of toxic gases and noxious particles, which if inhaled can create breathing difficulties.

To prevent this risk, the regional government of the archipelago has decreed a security perimeter with a radius of 3.5 kilometers on land and two nautical miles at sea around the place where the lava was expected to arrive.

The entry of lava into the ocean occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT) on Tuesday, after the lava flow spewed out by the Cumbre Vieja volcano suddenly accelerated its speed.

“The lava now has an open channel to the ocean (…), a perfectly marked path through which it will go to the sea,” said David Calvo, spokesperson for Involcan, in an interview with national television TVE.





This is “good news”, because this road to the ocean “prevents new blockages, new lava dams” which would force it to spread laterally towards other areas, he added.



Another reason for hope: air links with La Palma, which were interrupted due to security conditions deemed insufficient, resumed Wednesday with the arrival of a first plane from the neighboring island of Tenerife.

For Arnau Folch, volcanologist at the Higher Scientific Research Council (CSIC), the continuation of air traffic will nevertheless depend on the weather. “If the volcano continues to emit ash, it will be necessary to see each day how the plume evolves according to the prevailing winds,” he told AFP.

– “Another island” –

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which began on September 19, left no deaths or injuries but resulted in the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and caused enormous damage to the infrastructure of this small island of 85,000 inhabitants.

In an interview with COPE radio, the president of the archipelago’s regional government, Angel Víctor Torres, spoke of “terrible desolation”.

“In this whole area there is nothing left but lava,” said Torres, painting an island completely disfigured by a river of lava up to six hundred meters wide in places. “The island of La Palma in this part is another island”.

According to the European system of geospatial measurements Copernicus, the lava destroyed at least 656 buildings – not all of which are dwellings – and covered 268 hectares of land.

Mr Torres also stressed that the banana plantations – the island’s main activity along with tourism – had suffered “considerable damage”. “We are talking about a third of the banana production of all the Canaries,” he said.

The two previous eruptions in La Palma took place in 1949 and 1971. They had killed a total of three, two of them by gas inhalation.