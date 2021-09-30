Layers of Fear: Images of a new episode revealed

IGN has had the opportunity to release the first teaser for a new game in the Layers of Fear franchise, from Bloober Team.

Source: IGN

Bloober Team therefore sent a teaser announcing the return of the Layers of Fear franchise for 2022, in a new episode. This teaser remains quite a mystery, and Bloober Team has yet to release any details about the game, other than the fact that this teaser was made on Unreal Engine 5. We can therefore assume with some confidence that this will be the engine that drives the game.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babiebo commented on September 30, the launch date of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, as the date for the teaser to be released toIGN :





Layers of Fear was a huge project for us. (…) He paved the way for Bloober Team and launched our rapid growth, allowing us to explore more stories than we wanted to tell. I am really glad we come back to this world, wiser and more experienced. For me it is important that we make this announcement during the Tokyo Game Showbecause for many of us Japan is the birthplace of psychological horror games. As a studio we also have two other projects in progress, one in production and one in pre-production.

As a reminder, Bloober Team has just made five psychological horror games between 2016 and 2021: Layers of Fear, Observer, Layers of Fear 2, Blair Witch and The Medium. This new episode of Layers of Fear is scheduled for 2022, although it is not yet known whether it will be called Layers of Fear 3.

To read also