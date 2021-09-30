Lens will house “the largest used vehicle renovation center” in France, creating 280 jobs

A week after the announcement of the establishment, in spring 2023, of the leader in household appliances SEB in Bully-les-Mines, with a promise of 500 jobs for an investment of 85 M €, we had this Wednesday confirmation that Lens will host in spring 2022 “ the largest used vehicle renovation center From France, with 280 short-term jobs.

A € 18 million project that will flourish after nine months of work on the remains of the old Carrefour site, on a built surface of 18,500 m², which will integrate two spare parts platforms for Renault and Ford, with 80 jobs additional to the key.

Behind this ambitious CRVO project, united in a joint venture whose objective is to consolidate their place in a growing and increasingly competitive market, two major players in automotive distribution: Emil Frey France, the leading group automotive distribution (250 points of sale, 29 partner brands, official importer of Mitsubishi, Subaru and SsangYong, owner of the Autosphere e-commerce site, turnover of 4.6 billion euros in 2020), and BCAuto Enchères, European leader in the remarketing of used vehicles to automotive professionals, with a volume of 1.5 million used vehicles sold last year.

The idea is to industrialize the renovation and reconditioning processes of used vehicles dedicated to resale to professionals and individuals. With the aim of shortening car preparation times (less than 15 days), reducing renovation costs through productivity gains, and providing identical guarantees to customers.

Lens will be the second CRVO opened in France, after the one put into service this summer at Ingrandes-sur-Vienne, near Poitiers. Some 45,000 vehicles will pass through the workshops, to irrigate the used-vehicle market in six departments (Pas-de-Calais, Nord, Aisne, Ardennes, Oise and Somme). Three other centers will be created by 2024 elsewhere in France, with a target of 150,000 used vehicles renovated each year.

CRVO is already recruiting production managers and team leaders for bodywork, mechanics and expertise. A second wave of recruitments will surge as the opening approaches, for positions of mechanics, bodybuilders, bodyworkers, painters, storekeepers, quality controllers, car jockeys, washing operators …