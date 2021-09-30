Lens will house “the largest used vehicle renovation center” in France, creating 280 jobs

A week after the announcement of the establishment, in spring 2023, of the leader in household appliances SEB in Bully-les-Mines, with a promise of 500 jobs for an investment of 85 M €, we had this Wednesday confirmation that Lens will host in spring 2022 “ the largest used vehicle renovation center From France, with 280 short-term jobs.
A € 18 million project that will flourish after nine months of work on the remains of the old Carrefour site, on a built surface of 18,500 m², which will integrate two spare parts platforms for Renault and Ford, with 80 jobs additional to the key.
Behind this ambitious CRVO project, united in a joint venture whose objective is to consolidate their place in a growing and increasingly competitive market, two major players in automotive distribution: Emil Frey France, the leading group automotive distribution (250 points of sale, 29 partner brands, official importer of Mitsubishi, Subaru and SsangYong, owner of the Autosphere e-commerce site, turnover of 4.6 billion euros in 2020), and BCAuto Enchères, European leader in the remarketing of used vehicles to automotive professionals, with a volume of 1.5 million used vehicles sold last year.
The idea is to industrialize the renovation and reconditioning processes of used vehicles dedicated to resale to professionals and individuals. With the aim of shortening car preparation times (less than 15 days), reducing renovation costs through productivity gains, and providing identical guarantees to customers.
Lens will be the second CRVO opened in France, after the one put into service this summer at Ingrandes-sur-Vienne, near Poitiers. Some 45,000 vehicles will pass through the workshops, to irrigate the used-vehicle market in six departments (Pas-de-Calais, Nord, Aisne, Ardennes, Oise and Somme). Three other centers will be created by 2024 elsewhere in France, with a target of 150,000 used vehicles renovated each year.
CRVO is already recruiting production managers and team leaders for bodywork, mechanics and expertise. A second wave of recruitments will surge as the opening approaches, for positions of mechanics, bodybuilders, bodyworkers, painters, storekeepers, quality controllers, car jockeys, washing operators …
What to (also) remember
> Why Lens? Because thus located, the CRVO will be less than 50 km from three quarters of the partner concessions. What is more, via the A21, near the main roads of Hauts-de-France, allowing rapid irrigation of the neighboring departments targeted in the strategy. And then, there is also a question of an employment pool conducive to simple and efficient recruitment, in trades (mechanics, bodybuilders, warehouse workers, etc.) for which training already exists. The creation of an “automotive trades” sector in establishments in the sector (including the Senez Hénin-Beaumont high school) is also in the pipeline.
> A know-how more than know-how. The recruitment campaign (280 positions) has therefore already been launched. And the HRD of CRVO has somehow surprised. ” In the profiles that we are looking for, it is not so much the know-how that counts, but more the interpersonal skills “. The concept may well be industrial, Emil Frey and BC Auto Enchères are keen to focus on continuous training, and therefore wish to surround themselves with employees willing to question themselves in order to adapt to the expected (and feared!) Changes. in the automotive industry.
> And ecology in all of this! It is not fashionable to oppose economy and ecology. Especially when there are jobs at stake. But what about the sustainability of such an activity when the death of heat engines is announced by 2035? ” We will adapt to the evolution of mechanics and the reconditioning of electric batteries, reply, confident, Hervé Miralles, boss of Emil Frey France. For the rest, the body remains the body, the paint remains the paint, etc … “And then, the CRVO concept, at the same time as it allows costs to be reduced via productivity gains, also wants to be virtuous from an environmental point of view: 80% of the water used will be recycled, we will consume 30 % less chemical formulas than in a traditional garage, photovoltaic panels planted on the roofs will reduce the electricity bill, while that of gas will be planed by at least 20% thanks to the robotization of greedy processes .
> Zero euros for the agglomeration. In the big investor fishery, competition is fierce. And it is not rare that the territories, in addition to taking charge of road works and connection to networks, put a check at the end of the hook to hook the largest fish with very strong shiny scales. ! But this time, the establishment of CRVO will not cost CALL a euro cent. The investment (18 M €) is carried by the shareholders only.