Leonardo Bonucci on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure

After three seasons at Juventus Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo left Italy to return to Manchester United. For Leonardo Bonucci, “ Cristiano’s presence had a great influence on us. Just training with him gave us something more, but subconsciously players started to think that his presence alone was enough to win the games. We started to lack a little rigor in our daily work, the humility, the sacrifice, the desire to be there for his teammate day after day. In recent years I think you may have seen it », He confided to The Athletic.





What follows after this advertisement

He went on to say that “ last season we finished fourth and won the Coppa Italia because we became a team again. If you had thrown a piece of wood in the locker room before these games, it would have caught fire because the electricity was flowing in it. We missed it. Maybe we took it for granted that if we gave Cristiano the ball he would win the game. But Cristiano needed the team as much as we needed him. There had to be a compromise because it’s the team that elevates the individual, even though the individual is the best player on the planet. “