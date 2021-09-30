L’Expression: National – A narco attack in Amsterdam

Wanting to play with fire too much, you end up burning your fingers. Morocco, which has made cannabis cultivation one of its main foreign exchange resources, is learning it the hard way, living it in its flesh. This juicy activity, which aimed to buy social peace in the Rif, a traditionally rebellious region, opposed to the Alawite throne and the main producer of hashish, was quick to spread its tentacles. It shows that behind the “trafficking” which was supposed to result from it, by source, were hidden organized criminal gangs, which stand ready to eliminate prominent foreign figures in their own country. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in their sights. Lookouts who have reportedly been spotted several times not far from his home, have followed him. What gang do they belong to? The Moroccan drug mafia, known by the sinister nickname Mocro Maffia, is behind threats of an attack targeting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in recent days, Dutch daily De Telegraaf revealed on Monday. The Moroccan mafia was at the origin of the assassination, last July, in Amsterdam, of a famous investigative journalist, Peter R. de Vries and the lawyer Derk Wiersum, shot dead in the street in Amsterdam, 2 years ago. The Mocro Maffia is one of the gangs which gives the Dutch authorities the most difficulty. It is also established that its members maintain links with Colombian cartels to import drugs into the Netherlands. “Most of the large Moroccan hashish shipments to Europe are transported by motor boats and other small craft … given its geographic location and transport infrastructure, Morocco serves as a trading area. transshipment for cocaine from Latin America which is smuggled through West Africa to transport it to Europe “, underlined the report of the US State Department on” the strategy of international control of narcotics », Published on March 12, 2013. The violent character of the Moroccan drug barons cannot however hide the fact that they are at the origin of networks of corruption and patronage which have plagued the highest levels of the authorities of the State. It is not, in fact, only small fry. Military gendarmes, politicians … have been and still are involved. The PJD, the former ruling party of the former head of the Moroccan government, Abdelilah Benkirane, who has made the moralization of public life his hobbyhorse has been splashed. The Casablanca court sentenced a local executive from the Justice and Development Party (PJD), the Islamist party in power in Morocco, to 6 years in prison for his participation in an international drug trafficking network, reported in 2013 the Moroccan press. Three of his accomplices, all Moroccans living in France, received sentences of 4 to 5 years in prison. They were arrested in January 2013 at Casablanca airport. They had 429 capsules of pure cocaine in their stomachs. A case, far from representing a simple news item. In January 2009, 96 people, many of them belonging to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, were indicted following the dismantling of a major drug trafficking network between Morocco, Belgium and the Netherlands. Down via Spain.

26 civilians, 29 elements of the Royal Navy, 17 gendarmes, 23 elements of the auxiliary forces and one soldier were among the defendants. A commander, nine officers and a gendarme, found themselves in the middle of drug trafficking networks and illegal migration networks in April 2012, the Moroccan Interior Ministry said. “There is no doubt that the illicit drug markets are one of the main threats to the security of the EU,” warned the 2016 report on drug markets in the Union, stressing that the kingdom is the main supplier of the Old Continent in cannabis resin. The case of the Dutch Prime Minister reactivates this alert.